US pushes Ukraine towards ceasefire with resource deal, says Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump wants the signing of a deal on mineral extraction in Ukraine to be conditional on Kyiv agreeing to a ceasefire in the war with Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

Source: Bloomberg, citing its own sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg revealed that Washington has made it clear to European officials that Trump is willing to finalise the natural resources deal only if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees to a tangible path towards a ceasefire and negotiations with Moscow.

These additional conditions are the main reason why the economic cooperation deal has not yet been signed, despite public statements from both Trump and Zelenskyy indicating their willingness to do so, sources told the agency on condition of anonymity.

Some sources indicated that progress on the deal could be made in the coming days. Others warned that the US position could change at any time, as Trump is known for shifting his stance.

Several Trump administration officials recently stated that the critical minerals deal is an essential component of the US president’s peace plan for Ukraine.

There is no indication that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is prepared to agree to a ceasefire. Nor is there evidence that the US is pressuring Moscow to compromise, in contrast to the demands placed on Zelenskyy.

Any ceasefire would require both Russia and Ukraine to agree to halt hostilities.

In recent days, the US has increased pressure on Zelenskyy by suspending all military aid and intelligence sharing. European officials believe this is meant to persuade the Ukrainian leader to align with Trump’s objectives.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told Fox News that if progress is made towards these negotiations and some confidence-building measures are put on the table, then the president will carefully consider the possibility of lifting this pause [on assistance].

At the same time, US officials are reportedly in talks with Russia, though it remains unclear whether any pressure is being applied to Moscow to bring it to the negotiating table.

Several European officials believe that Putin’s ultimate goal of conquering Ukraine has not changed and that the Russian leader cannot be trusted. They argue that the war will only end if Putin halts his invasion.

Background:

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported that next week, representatives of Trump’s administration will visit Saudi Arabia to meet with a Ukrainian delegation, including Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

On Thursday, 6 March, US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg stated that Trump’s approach to the Russia-Ukraine war involves resetting relations with Russia.

