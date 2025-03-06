All Sections
Trump's special envoy Kellogg: Istanbul agreements are not equitable framework, entirely new approach needed

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 6 March 2025, 18:40
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has stated that the idea of returning to the so-called Istanbul agreements, suggested by Trump's envoy Steven Witkoff, is not the official position of the Trump administration.

Source: remarks by Kellogg during a discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether the Istanbul protocol was something he was working with to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia, Kellogg responded: "No."

Commenting on Witkoff’s proposal to use the Istanbul agreements as a framework for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, Kellogg said he does not see them as a fair departure point, as they were negotiated only 30 days after Russia's full-scale invasion.

Quote: "The demands in Istanbul were fairly significant on a very weakened Ukraine. And here’s what, I will agree with what Steve said. Steve said it’s a departure point… I don’t believe for all of us that it’s an equitable framework. I think that we have to develop something entirely new. You can start from this position if you want it with the Russians. But that is going to be something up to the negotiation teams going forward…." 

More details: Kellogg added that Witkoff’s proposal was merely his own comment and not the official position of the Trump administration.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stated that the US has not officially proposed that Ukraine return to the so-called Istanbul agreements for a "peaceful settlement".

