Trump to consider extension of temporary stay rights for Ukrainians in US

Mariya Yemets, Stepan HaftkoFriday, 7 March 2025, 12:26
Trump to consider extension of temporary stay rights for Ukrainians in US
Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook

US President Donald Trump confirmed on 6 March that he plans to consider whether to extend or revoke the legal status of Ukrainians in the United States who fled Ukraine due to the war.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We're not looking to hurt anybody, we're certainly not looking to hurt them [Ukrainians in the US – ed.], and I'm looking at that... There were some people that think that's appropriate, and some people don't, and I'll be making the decision pretty soon."

Details: Four sources cited by Reuters – an administration official and three other sources – say that a decision on Ukrainians could be made in April. The issue was raised even before the US leadership met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, a meeting that ended in a dispute.

The issue arises amid one of Trump’s key campaign promises, which was cracking down on illegal immigration and deporting migrants who are in the US without proper legal grounds, including those admitted under temporary humanitarian programmes introduced by the Biden administration.

Background: On 25 January, it was reported that officials at the US Department of Homeland Security had ordered the suspension of several programmes allowing refugees to temporarily settle in the US, including a key initiative enabling Ukrainians to enter the country.

