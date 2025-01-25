All Sections
US suspends migrant entry programmes, including for Ukrainians, NYT reports

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 January 2025, 10:57
US suspends migrant entry programmes, including for Ukrainians, NYT reports
Photo: Tverdohlib.com/Depositphotos

US Department of Homeland Security officials have ordered the suspension of several programmes that allowed refugees to temporarily settle in the United States, including a key initiative that allows Ukrainians to enter the country.

Source: The New York Times, citing an email from the US Department of Homeland Security

Details: The directive in the email calls for an immediate halt to "final decisions" on applications related to these programmes while the administration reviews them and decides whether to terminate them.

The NYT noted that the scale of the programmes mentioned in this pause is huge, and this decision will block the entry of immigrants fleeing "some of the most unstable and desperate places in the world" – Ukraine, Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela, among others.

The NYT reiterated that administration officials had said that President Trump believes that many of these programmes were never legal to begin with.

It is noted that among the programmes is Uniting for Ukraine, a Biden-era initiative that allowed Ukrainian immigrants to temporarily enter the United States if they had financial sponsors.

According to the government, as of September 2023, more than 150,000 Ukrainians had entered the USA under this programme.

