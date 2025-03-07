All Sections
Over 260 Russian drones and missiles attack Ukraine overnight

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 7 March 2025, 10:22
Mirage-2000 missile. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian troops launched a large-scale combined attack against Ukraine on the night of 6-7 March, with Ukrainian air defences destroying 34 Russian missiles and 100 drones, while 86 drones disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Facebook

Quote from Air Force: "Anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the defence forces of Ukraine repelled the enemy's airstrike. Fighter aircraft, including F-16 and Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft, were also involved. It is worth noting that French fighter jets, which arrived in Ukraine only a month ago, repelled an enemy attack for the first time."

Details: The Russian occupiers launched a combined attack with various types of air-, land- and sea-based missiles against Ukraine's critical infrastructure. The main focus of the attack was on gas production facilities.

Early reports indicate that the Air Force's air surveillance troops detected and tracked 261 Russian drones and missiles – 67 missiles and 194 attack UAVs and  decoy drones of various types, including:

- 35 Kh-101/Kh-55 cruise missiles;

- 8 Kalibr cruise missiles;

- 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

- 4 S-300 anti-aircraft surface-to-air missiles;

- 8 Kh-59/69 cruise missiles;

- 194 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones.

As of 10:00, 134 air targets were confirmed to have been shot down:

- 25 Kh-101/Kh-55 cruise missiles;

- 8 Kalibr cruise missiles;

- 1 Kh-59/69 cruise missile;

- 100 Shahed-type attack UAVs (other types of drones).

Additionally, up to ten Russian missiles (not included in the statistics of those shot down) disappeared from radar.

Eight-six Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without adverse effects).

Background: 

  • Naftogaz Group, Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company, reported that overnight on 6-7 March, Russia launched a large-scale attack on gas infrastructure facilities, causing damage. This is the seventeenth such attack on gas production facilities since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
  • Russian troops hit a critical industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast without causing any casualties, but people were warned that the gas supply may be restricted.

missile strikedronesair defenceUkraine's Air Force
missile strike
