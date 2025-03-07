All Sections
Russian receives life sentence in Germany for killing two Ukrainian soldiers

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 7 March 2025, 18:52
Russian receives life sentence in Germany for killing two Ukrainian soldiers
A man in handcuffs. Stock photo: Getty Images

A 58-year-old Russian man who murdered two Ukrainian soldiers in Germany has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Munich.

Source: German TV news channel n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The court spokesperson said the severity of the crime is such that the 58-year-old convict is virtually ineligible for early release.

Both the Ukrainian soldiers had been receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the war against Russia at a clinic in the Bavarian city of Murnau.

At the start of the trial in February, the Russian admitted to killing the Ukrainians, who were aged 36 and 23.

The three men knew each other well and often met up to drink together, including on the day of the murder, when they had met in Murnau’s town centre.

The court heard that an argument broke out, in the course of which the 36-year-old man insulted the Russian. 

The Russian took a knife and stabbed the older Ukrainian several times in the neck from behind. He then inflicted five stab wounds on the 23-year-old soldier.

Background:

  • Reports of two men with serious injuries in Murnau were received around 17:20 on 27 April 2024. One of the men died before paramedics arrived. The second man, who was also seriously injured, died in hospital shortly afterwards. 
  • A 57-year-old Russian man suspected of the murder was remanded in custody in Murnau. The German news magazine Spiegel reported that he was in a state of intoxication.

