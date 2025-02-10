Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect pleads guilty

Flowers and a Ukrainian flag near the site of the murder of Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: Getty Images

A court session in the case of the murder of two Ukrainian soldiers in the city of Murnau is taking place in Munich, Germany. The suspect, a Russian citizen, pleaded guilty.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Deutsche Welle

Details: The suspect, 58, allegedly attacked two wounded soldiers, aged 23 and 36, with a knife in the city of Murnau in April last year.

The Ukrainians were undergoing rehabilitation at the city's trauma clinic at that time,

The three, who knew each other from previous encounters, had been drinking together in a local bar when they began to argue about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the start of his trial on Monday, the suspect admitted to the crime.

Quote from the suspect through his lawyer: "Now, in a sober state, I deeply regret what happened."

Details: The Russian felt "violated in his national pride" because of the dispute, the Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism of the Munich Public Prosecutor said.

The indictment states that the suspect, who has been living in Germany since the early nineties, is a "supporter of an exaggerated Russian nationalism" who "unreservedly advocates the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine".

Background:

The information about two men with serious injuries in Murnau was received around 17:20 on 27 April 2024. By the time paramedics arrived, one man had died. The second man, who also had severe injuries, died in hospital shortly afterwards.

A Russian man, 57, suspected of the murder was remanded in custody in the city of Murnau in Germany. The media reported that he was in a state of intoxication.

