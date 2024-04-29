Russian national suspected of murdering Ukrainian soldiers in Germany was drunk – Spiegel

German news magazine Spiegel has reported that a Russian citizen, 57, suspected of murdering two Ukrainian soldiers in the German city of Murnau on 27 April may have been drunk. The motive for the murder has not yet been established.

Source: European Pravda, citing Spiegel

Details: The crime took place in a shopping centre in Murnau, in an area "where people meet and drink beer", German police explained.

Police detained the suspect, a 57-year-old Russian citizen, in his flat. He surrendered without resistance. The Russian was drunk and confessed to the crime, saying he had quarrelled with the Ukrainian men.

There is no information yet on whether alcohol was found in the blood of the Ukrainians.

The police believe that the men may have known each other. Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told Bavarian public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk that some witnesses had seen the men together before.

Herrmann noted that "there are no convincing signs" that "this was, so to speak, a reflection of the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine". Rather, Herrmann said, there are indications that "all the parties (to the dispute) had drunk a lot of alcohol".

Background:

The report that two men had been critically injured in Murnau was received at around 17:20 on Saturday (27 April). By the time the paramedics arrived, one of the men was dead. The second man, who also had serious injuries, passed away in hospital shortly afterwards.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reported that the two Ukrainians murdered in Germany were soldiers who had been undergoing treatment in Bavaria after being injured in the combat zone.

A 57-year-old Russian man suspected of the murder was remanded in custody in the city of Murnau in Germany.

