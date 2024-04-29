All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian national suspected of murdering Ukrainian soldiers in Germany was drunk – Spiegel

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 29 April 2024, 14:53
Russian national suspected of murdering Ukrainian soldiers in Germany was drunk – Spiegel
Police cordon. Stock photo: Getty Images

German news magazine Spiegel has reported that a Russian citizen, 57, suspected of murdering two Ukrainian soldiers in the German city of Murnau on 27 April may have been drunk. The motive for the murder has not yet been established.

Source: European Pravda, citing Spiegel

Details: The crime took place in a shopping centre in Murnau, in an area "where people meet and drink beer", German police explained.

Advertisement:

Police detained the suspect, a 57-year-old Russian citizen, in his flat. He surrendered without resistance. The Russian was drunk and confessed to the crime, saying he had quarrelled with the Ukrainian men.

There is no information yet on whether alcohol was found in the blood of the Ukrainians.

The police believe that the men may have known each other. Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told Bavarian public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk that some witnesses had seen the men together before.

Herrmann noted that "there are no convincing signs" that "this was, so to speak, a reflection of the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine". Rather, Herrmann said, there are indications that "all the parties (to the dispute) had drunk a lot of alcohol".

Background:

  • The report that two men had been critically injured in Murnau was received at around 17:20 on Saturday (27 April). By the time the paramedics arrived, one of the men was dead. The second man, who also had serious injuries, passed away in hospital shortly afterwards.
  • Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reported that the two Ukrainians murdered in Germany were soldiers who had been undergoing treatment in Bavaria after being injured in the combat zone.
  • A 57-year-old Russian man suspected of the murder was remanded in custody in the city of Murnau in Germany.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Germany
Advertisement:

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

All News
Germany
Trial of Bundeswehr officer suspected of spying for Russia begins in Germany
Ukrainians killed in Germany were soldiers undergoing treatment – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: