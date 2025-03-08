All Sections
Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 8 March 2025, 06:44
Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad Oblast
Columns of smoke. Screenshot

The Russian authorities have reported that drones have attacked an oil refinery in Leningrad Oblast.

Source: BBC News Russian; Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko

Quote from Drozdenko: "A UAV attack on Kirishi Refinery in the Kirishi district was repelled. Air defence downed one drone on approach, while another was destroyed over the facility's territory."

Details: Drozdenko stated that debris had damaged the external structure of one of the facility's storage tanks, but "the consequences have been dealt with".

Kirishi Oil Refinery is an oil refinery located in the town of Kirishi in Leningrad Oblast.

It had already come under a drone attack a year ago.

