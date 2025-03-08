Polish foreign minister on Orbán's Ukraine poll: an EU referendum on Hungary's membership would be interesting

Following Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s announcement that a nationwide poll is to be held on Ukraine’s EU membership, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has been wondering how the rest of the EU would vote on Hungary’s EU membership.

Source: Sikorski on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Hungary plans to hold a referendum on Ukraine's future EU membership.

I’d be interested to see the results of an EU referendum on the membership of Orbán's Hungary."

Background:

On Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced that a national consultation on support for Ukraine's EU membership will be held in Hungary.

Orbán has also complained that Europe's support for Ukraine is becoming increasingly expensive since the US changed course.

On Saturday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Poland of "obstructing Donald Trump's peace plans".

