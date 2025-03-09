US intelligence-sharing ban will harm Ukraine's battlefield efforts and home front defence, ISW reports

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have reported that the US suspension of intelligence sharing will undermine Ukraine's ability to advance and defend itself on the battlefield while exacerbating challenges in protecting civilians from Russian strikes.

Source: ISW

Details: Western and Ukrainian officials have noted that the suspension of US intelligence sharing has implications on the battlefield.

Time magazine reported on 8 March, citing five senior Western and Ukrainian officials and military officers, that the suspension of US intelligence sharing with Ukraine has aided Russian forces in making advances on the battlefield.

An unnamed officer told Time that the suspension has deprived Ukrainian forces of the ability to use "some of their best weapons systems".

A Ukrainian government source said that the suspension most impacted Ukrainian operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast, with Ukrainian forces losing the ability to detect Russian aircraft approaching Ukraine. This has compromised their ability to warn both civilians and soldiers of incoming Russian strikes.

Quote: "ISW cannot independently verify statements about the effects on the ground of the US intelligence sharing suspension.

ISW continues to assess, however, that the complete suspension of US intelligence sharing would damage Ukraine's ability to use long-range strikes to generate battlefield effects and defend against Russian offensive operations and would allow Russian forces to intensify their drone and missile strikes against Ukrainian rear areas, affecting millions of Ukrainian civilians and the growth of Ukraine's defence industrial base (DIB)."

Details: Meanwhile, European nations are working to expand intelligence sharing with Ukraine following the US suspension of cooperation. However, Europe is unlikely to fully compensate for the US intelligence capabilities "any time soon".

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 8 March:

The extent of the US suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine remains unclear.

Western and Ukrainian officials indicated that the US suspension of intelligence sharing is generating battlefield effects.

European states continue efforts to supplement intelligence sharing with Ukraine following the US suspension.

Russian forces intensified their multi-directional campaign to eliminate the remaining Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast on 7 and 8 March.

Russian forces appear to be destroying bridges in Kursk Oblast and along the international border, likely as part of efforts to prevent Ukrainian forces from withdrawing from Kursk Oblast into Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defence's (MoD) Main Military-Political Directorate Deputy Head and Akhmat Spetsnaz Commander, Major General Apti Alaudinov, announced the intensified Russian effort in Kursk Oblast on 8 March.

Russian forces conducted a series of missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian rear and near rear areas on the night of 7 and 8 March and during the day on 8 March, and Ukrainian forces notably did not shoot down any Russian ballistic missiles.

The Kremlin continues to promote the false narrative that European Union (EU) member states and Ukraine seek to protract and escalate the war in Ukraine in order to distract from Russia's own long-term preparations for a war with the West.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on 8 March that Ukrainian Presidential Administration Chief of Staff Andrii Yermak, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, and Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Colonel Pavlo Palisa will participate in the US-Ukrainian talks on 11 March in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk and Pokrovsk and Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.

