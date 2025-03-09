Atesh resistance movement disrupts Russian fuel transfer from Crimea to Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The Atesh resistance movement has stated that they have prevented the transfer of fuel by the Russians from temporarily occupied Crimea to Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Atesh on Telegram

Quote: "Our agents successfully carried out an operation to disrupt the occupiers' logistics in the Dzhankoi district.

Advertisement:

We tracked a fuel train bound for Zaporizhzhia Oblast and struck the railway infrastructure, destroying a trackside relay cabinet."

Details: The resistance movement states that their actions delayed the transfer of equipment by rail and caused supply issues for the Russians.

Atesh adds that the sabotage took place near the settlement of Stovpove in the Dzhankoi district of Russian-occupied Crimea.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!