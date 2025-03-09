All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Atesh resistance movement disrupts Russian fuel transfer from Crimea to Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 March 2025, 06:52
Atesh resistance movement disrupts Russian fuel transfer from Crimea to Zaporizhzhia Oblast
A site of sabotage. Photo: Atesh resistance movement

The Atesh resistance movement has stated that they have prevented the transfer of fuel by the Russians from temporarily occupied Crimea to Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Atesh on Telegram

Quote: "Our agents successfully carried out an operation to disrupt the occupiers' logistics in the Dzhankoi district.

Advertisement:

We tracked a fuel train bound for Zaporizhzhia Oblast and struck the railway infrastructure, destroying a trackside relay cabinet."

Details: The resistance movement states that their actions delayed the transfer of equipment by rail and caused supply issues for the Russians.

Atesh adds that the sabotage took place near the settlement of Stovpove in the Dzhankoi district of Russian-occupied Crimea.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CrimeaZaporizhzhia OblastoccupationRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russia attacks Odesa with drones: large-scale fires erupt – photo, video
Ukrainian air defence downs Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 UAVs overnight
EU grants temporary protection to 4.3 million Ukrainians, most in Germany and Poland
Elon Musk "not sure" but suspects cyberattack on X came from Ukrainian IP addresses
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Saudi Arabia
All News
Crimea
Ukrainian naval commander announces new strike on Crimean bridge: God loves a trinity
Ukrainian prosecutors charge Crimean "health minister" over abduction of children from Kherson
Russian occupation administration in Crimea force children to produce parts for Russian weapons – National Resistance Center
RECENT NEWS
10:04
Russia has not confirmed Trump envoy's visit but says US contacts are "quite intensive"
09:45
Russian drone attack: 7 houses damaged in Kyiv Oblast, warehouses and equipment hit in Kharkiv Oblast – photo, video
09:04
US opposes harsh language in G7 statements on Russia in order not to harm peace talks
08:37
Russia attacks Odesa with drones: large-scale fires erupt – photo, video
08:18
Ukraine's General Staff: 140 combat clashes occur over past day
08:12
Ukrainian air defence downs Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 UAVs overnight
07:41
Moscow claims hundreds of drones targeted Russia overnight: 337 UAVs reportedly downed – photos
07:28
Russians attacks cyclist in Kherson using drone
07:24
UpdatedLargest drone attack on Moscow: 74 UAVs allegedly downed – photos
07:04
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: