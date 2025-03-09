UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine

The United Kingdom continues to share intelligence with Ukraine and provide other forms of support.

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK government minister Pat McFadden was asked to comment on the US decision to suspend intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Quote: "Well, it’s their decision. It’s not something that we’ve done.

We support Ukraine, we continue to supply Ukraine with weapons, with intelligence support, with help on the cyber front, because we believe that they’re engaged in a really important fight for their country’s freedom and the capacity to decide their own future."

Details: Asked whether the White House was responsible for the casualties in Ukraine in recent days, McFadden responded: "With regard to the United States, what they’re trying to do is bring the war to an end. I think that aim is shared by everyone."

Quote: "What we want to secure is not just an end to the fighting, but a peace that lasts, and that has underlined every action the prime minister has taken in recent weeks, because it will do nothing to secure Ukraine’s future if we have a temporary ceasefire, which lasts only as long as president Putin wants it to."

On Friday, 7 March, CNN reported that the US continues to share intelligence that could help Ukraine’s forces defend themselves, but has "reduced" the sharing of intelligence that Ukrainian forces could use to strike Russian troops.

Commenting on the suspension of aid deliveries to Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said he "wants to stop the deaths".

