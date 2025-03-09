All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 9 March 2025, 18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom continues to share intelligence with Ukraine and provide other forms of support.

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK government minister Pat McFadden was asked to comment on the US decision to suspend intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Well, it’s their decision. It’s not something that we’ve done.

We support Ukraine, we continue to supply Ukraine with weapons, with intelligence support, with help on the cyber front, because we believe that they’re engaged in a really important fight for their country’s freedom and the capacity to decide their own future." 

Details: Asked whether the White House was responsible for the casualties in Ukraine in recent days, McFadden responded: "With regard to the United States, what they’re trying to do is bring the war to an end. I think that aim is shared by everyone." 

Quote: "What we want to secure is not just an end to the fighting, but a peace that lasts, and that has underlined every action the prime minister has taken in recent weeks, because it will do nothing to secure Ukraine’s future if we have a temporary ceasefire, which lasts only as long as president Putin wants it to." 

Background:

  • On Friday, 7 March, CNN reported that the US continues to share intelligence that could help Ukraine’s forces defend themselves, but has "reduced" the sharing of intelligence that Ukrainian forces could use to strike Russian troops.
  • Commenting on the suspension of aid deliveries to Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said he "wants to stop the deaths".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKUkrainedefence intelligence
Advertisement:
Russia attacks Odesa with drones: large-scale fires erupt – photo, video
Ukrainian air defence downs Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 UAVs overnight
EU grants temporary protection to 4.3 million Ukrainians, most in Germany and Poland
Elon Musk "not sure" but suspects cyberattack on X came from Ukrainian IP addresses
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Saudi Arabia
All News
UK
Europeans assure Ukraine's commander-in-chief of persistent military support
"Highly productive" talks held in Kyiv with UK delegation, says Zelenskyy
Former UK defence secretary says Trump's messages to Putin are wrong
RECENT NEWS
10:27
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, injuring 4 people, including mother and her son – photos
10:04
Russia has not confirmed Trump envoy's visit but says US contacts are "quite intensive"
09:45
Russian drone attack: 7 houses damaged in Kyiv Oblast, warehouses and equipment hit in Kharkiv Oblast – photo, video
09:04
US opposes harsh language in G7 statements on Russia in order not to harm peace talks
08:37
Russia attacks Odesa with drones: large-scale fires erupt – photo, video
08:18
Ukraine's General Staff: 140 combat clashes occur over past day
08:12
Ukrainian air defence downs Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 UAVs overnight
07:41
Moscow claims hundreds of drones targeted Russia overnight: 337 UAVs reportedly downed – photos
07:28
Russians attacks cyclist in Kherson using drone
07:24
UpdatedLargest drone attack on Moscow: 74 UAVs allegedly downed – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: