US continues to share some intelligence with Ukraine, CNN reveals

The United States continues to share intelligence with Ukraine that can help its forces defend themselves, but not to attack Russian troops.

Source: CNN, citing two US defence officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to CNN’s sources, the United States does not want to be seen as actively assisting Ukraine to strike Russia.

But the US is not withholding information that could help Ukraine defend itself, the officials noted.

CNN’s sources also confirmed that Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service, which the Ukrainian military relies on, continues to operate in Ukraine.

Background:

On 4 March, it was reported that Trump had decided to suspend all military aid to Ukraine, including supplies that were already en route.

On 5 March, it was revealed that intelligence sharing with Ukraine, including information on Russian missile launches, had ceased.

Commenting on the suspension of aid to Ukraine, Trump said he wants "to stop deaths".

