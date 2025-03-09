All Sections
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 March 2025, 20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
Kursk Oblast on the map. Screenshot: DeepState Map

Russian forces have regained control of the towns of Martynovka and Malaya Loknya in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Martynovka, Malaya Loknya and outskirts.

Unfortunately, there are many images from Kursk Oblast, where the enemy is still advancing.

There is simply no desire to comment. The most important thing right now is the lives of those who are carrying out their duties to the end."

Details: There is no official confirmation of this information from Ukraine's military command.

Background:

  • On 7 March, reports emerged that Russian forces had broken through Ukrainian defensive lines south of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast, with Ukrainian defence forces attempting to stabilise the situation.
  • On the morning of 8 March, around 100 Russian soldiers advanced through a gas pipeline to Ukrainian defensive positions near Sudzha.
  • On the evening of 8 March, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the situation in Kursk Oblast remained under command control. It dismissed claims of a large-scale Russian breach of the Ukrainian border in Sumy Oblast as false and reported that the Russian special forces who had previously advanced via the gas pipeline near Sudzha were suffering "very heavy" losses.

