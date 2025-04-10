DeepState: Russian forces advance near four Donetsk Oblast settlements

The situation in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: DeepState Map, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, updated its interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine on the night of 9-10 April, indicating that Russian forces had advanced near four settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near Druzhba, Rozlyv, Rozdolne and in Nadiivka."

Previously: On the night of 6-7 April, DeepState reported that Russian troops had continued to advance near the settlement of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians are making progress in some areas of the front.

On the same night, the analysts also pointed out that Russian forces had advanced in three settlements in Ukraine's east. Russian activity was recorded on the Kupiansk, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

