All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

DeepState: Russian forces advance near four Donetsk Oblast settlements

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 10 April 2025, 02:30
DeepState: Russian forces advance near four Donetsk Oblast settlements
The situation in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: DeepState Map, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, updated its interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine on the night of 9-10 April, indicating that Russian forces had advanced near four settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near Druzhba, Rozlyv, Rozdolne and in Nadiivka."

Advertisement:

Previously: On the night of 6-7 April, DeepState reported that Russian troops had continued to advance near the settlement of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians are making progress in some areas of the front.

On the same night, the analysts also pointed out that Russian forces had advanced in three settlements in Ukraine's east. Russian activity was recorded on the Kupiansk, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
Journalist who was attacked with knife in Kyiv gives initial testimony to police
Ukrainian forces have recently liberated about 16 sq km on Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Ukrainian journalist Yurii Makarov taken to hospital after knife attack
Russia strikes energy facilities again, this time in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainians crush Russian assault in country's south, destroy 29 armoured vehicles – video
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russians attack Mykolaiv with Shahed UAVs, causing fires and injuring people
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: early reports indicate fire and destruction
Zelenskyy publishes video of interrogation of Chinese POWs captured in Donetsk Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:53
Russians drops aerial bomb on apartment block in Kupiansk, injuring elderly woman – video, photos
20:42
Pro-Ukrainian Republican congressman arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – video
20:07
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim that Russian strike on Sumy was a "mistake"
20:05
Zelenskyy on gas transmission system in context of mineral deal: US has not pressured us
19:43
Zelenskyy announces sanctions package targeting Iskander missile manufacturers
19:34
Zelenskyy believes Trump's envoy Witkoff adopted Russia's strategy
19:26
Zelenskyy: Memorandum on minerals with US may be signed today
19:22
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
19:15
Zelenskyy: China supplies Russia with artillery, gunpowder and helps manufacture weapons
18:54
Number of people injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro rises to 33
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: