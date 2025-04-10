Russians attack Mykolaiv with Shahed UAVs, causing fires and injuring people
Thursday, 10 April 2025, 03:12
Two fires have broken out and people have been injured in a Russian drone attack on the city of Mykolaiv on the night of 9-10 April.
Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Two fires were recorded in the city after the Shahed drone attack. Fire services are working."
Updated: Later, Kim reported that people had been injured in the Russian attack on Mykolaiv and hospitalised.
