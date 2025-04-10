All Sections
Russia has lost 929,000 soldiers since February 2022

Iryna BalachukThursday, 10 April 2025, 08:00
Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,420 soldiers killed and wounded and 70 artillery systems over the past day alone, bringing its total number of losses to 929,000 personnel and more than 100,000 weapons and items of military equipment.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 929,000 (+1,420) military personnel;
  • 10,579 (+3) tanks;
  • 22,033 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 25,982 (+70) artillery systems;
  • 1,359 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,127 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 32,078 (+105) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,145 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 43,514 (+169) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,796 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

