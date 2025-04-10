The UK Defence Ministry has said that during the meeting of the defence ministers of the coalition of the willing in Brussels on 10 April, they plan to discuss possible measures to support lasting peace in Ukraine and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: a European Pravda correspondent with reference to the UK Ministry of Defence

Details: The UK Defence Ministry said that during the meeting of the defence ministers of the coalition of the willing, security guarantees and further support for a lasting peace in Ukraine from partner states will be discussed.

European Pravda learned from the UK Defence Ministry that the United Kingdom and France were convening a meeting of defence ministers in Brussels to further plan measures to support a lasting peace in Ukraine.

The statement said that UK Defence Secretary John Healey and his French counterpart, Sébastien Lecornu, would be hosting around 30 countries in Brussels that day, all involved in planning the coalition of the willing.

It is specified that this will be the first meeting of the defence ministers of the coalition of the willing after the visit of the UK and French military leaders to Kyiv last weekend.

The UK Defence Ministry noted that the meeting would focus on how best to use the capabilities of each coalition country to support Ukraine’s long-term defence and security.

It also stated that the UK prime minister and the defence secretary had made it clear that achieving lasting peace in Ukraine required robust security guarantees to deter Russian aggression. The UK, the ministry added, was stepping up its role as a leader of international support to help Ukraine continue fighting and to put it in the strongest possible position to secure peace.

Background:

On Friday, 4 April, the chiefs of defence of the French and the UK armies visited Kyiv to meet with Ukraine's top leadership.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss the needs and challenges of the Ukrainian army with a view to providing long-term support for the reconstruction and development of its model.

The Ukrainian side then announced regular meetings of military representatives of the coalition of the willing over the next month.

As is known, the so-called coalition of the willing led by France and the UK has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to guarantee the future "ceasefire".

