All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine and Georgia resume ferry service

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 10 April 2025, 12:52
Ukraine and Georgia resume ferry service
A ferry. Stock photo: Getty Images

Two trips have been carried out from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk to the Georgian port of Batumi for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Tymofiy Murakhovskyi, Director of Commercial Operations and Logistics at JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Two trips were carried out on 18 and 26 March from the port of Chornomorsk to the port of Batumi, with a third trip planned for next week."

Advertisement:

Details: Murakhovskyi stated that the first trips in March were conducted in a mode of information silence. He called on businesses to become more actively involved in this route.

He noted that the project is being implemented with the participation of the shipping company Ukrferry (Odesa) and the Ukrzaliznytsia subsidiary UZ Cargo Poland (Warsaw).

Background: In June 2024, the company Ukrferry announced the resumption of the Chornomorsk–Batumi ferry service, which had been suspended at the start of the full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UkraineGeorgiaBlack Sea
Advertisement:
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
​​Ukraine and US make "significant" progress in minerals deal talks – Ukraine's economy minister
Russia seeks US approval to use frozen assets for Boeing aircraft purchase, tied to Ukraine ceasefire
Nearly one in five Slovaks want Russia to win war against Ukraine – poll
Denmark to send soldiers for training in Ukraine
All News
Ukraine
Technical Ukraine-US consultations on minerals deal to begin on 11 April
EU promises to release proposals on trade conditions with Ukraine soon
Ukraine receives €1 billion from EU at expense of Russian assets
RECENT NEWS
20:49
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast: 3 injured
20:29
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
19:23
EXPLAINERWhat will hinder the work of Germany's new government and will Merz become Europe's new leader?
19:15
Zelenskyy says over 40% of weapons used on battlefield are made in Ukraine
18:21
US confirms state secretary and Trump's envoy Witkoff heading to Paris to discuss Ukraine
18:19
After call with Zelenskyy, Finnish President Stubb urges Russia to accept ceasefire
17:47
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
17:23
North Korea has gained over US$20 billion from supporting Russia in Ukraine war
17:22
Russia has violated energy ceasefire over 30 times since 25 March, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports
16:40
EU discusses sending military advisers to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: