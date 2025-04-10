Ukraine and Georgia resume ferry service

Two trips have been carried out from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk to the Georgian port of Batumi for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Tymofiy Murakhovskyi, Director of Commercial Operations and Logistics at JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Two trips were carried out on 18 and 26 March from the port of Chornomorsk to the port of Batumi, with a third trip planned for next week."

Details: Murakhovskyi stated that the first trips in March were conducted in a mode of information silence. He called on businesses to become more actively involved in this route.

He noted that the project is being implemented with the participation of the shipping company Ukrferry (Odesa) and the Ukrzaliznytsia subsidiary UZ Cargo Poland (Warsaw).

Background: In June 2024, the company Ukrferry announced the resumption of the Chornomorsk–Batumi ferry service, which had been suspended at the start of the full-scale invasion.

