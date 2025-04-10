Man killed in Russian artillery shelling in Kherson Oblast

A smoke after the strike. Photo: Getty Images

The Russian army shelled Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 10 April, killing a 59-year-old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation indicates that on 10 April 2025, at around 06:40, the Russian military shelled Beryslav with artillery.

Advertisement:

As a result of this attack, a 59-year-old man who was on the street was killed."

Details: Prosecutors, together with investigators, continue to document war crimes committed by Russian servicemen.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!