Man killed in Russian artillery shelling in Kherson Oblast
Thursday, 10 April 2025, 13:03
The Russian army shelled Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 10 April, killing a 59-year-old man.
Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "The investigation indicates that on 10 April 2025, at around 06:40, the Russian military shelled Beryslav with artillery.
As a result of this attack, a 59-year-old man who was on the street was killed."
Details: Prosecutors, together with investigators, continue to document war crimes committed by Russian servicemen.
