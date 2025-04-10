Coalition of the willing in Brussels sets four goals for reassurance force in Ukraine

The coalition of the willing, a group of around 30 countries led by the United Kingdom and France, has outlined four key objectives for the reassurance force in Ukraine: safe skies, safe seas, peace on land and a strong Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Defence Secretary of the United Kingdom John Healey at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Secretary John Healey emphasised that the coalition’s plans were well advanced and that they had set clear goals for Ukraine. These included securing a safe sky, ensuring maritime security, supporting peace on land, and strengthening the Ukrainian Armed Forces to become the strongest possible deterrent.

Advertisement:

These goals are to be pursued by a reassurance force – a future military mission of the coalition, the exact format of which has yet to be agreed.

Healey stated that the reassurance forces for Ukraine would serve as a strong and reliable component of the security system, ensuring that any peace agreed through negotiations would bring about the lasting peace as promised by President Trump.

During the 10 April meeting, representatives of the 30 participating nations are set to discuss military planning and focus on operational coordination to ensure full readiness once a peace agreement is reached.

Advertisement:

Healey added that 30 countries were united by the belief that peace was possible and that preparations were essential. He emphasised the importance of the coalition’s work, saying they were stepping up and sending a message to Putin, Ukraine's Defence Minister Umierov and the Ukrainian people that they stood with them in war and would continue to do so in peace.

Background:

The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, is developing a plan to deploy a mission to Ukraine to guarantee a future ceasefire.

On 4 April, the chiefs of staff of the British and French armies visited Kyiv for high-level talks to coordinate long-term military support based on Ukraine’s defence needs.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!