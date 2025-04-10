Slovakia may have saved Belarusian dictator Lukashenko's daughter-in-law from EU sanctions, says Belarusian media outlet

Slovakia reportedly blocked an attempt last year to add Anna Lukashenko, the daughter-in-law of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, to the European Union’s sanctions list.

Source: Belarusian outlet Bureau, referencing three unrelated sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The media outlet indicates that Lithuania proposed adding Anna Lukashenko to the EU sanctions list during discussions on new restrictive measures against Belarus in summer 2024.

However, Slovakia reportedly objected, and Lukashenko’s daughter-in-law was not included in the final list.

Both the Lithuanian and Slovak foreign ministries neither confirmed nor denied this information.

Slovakia’s Foreign Ministry explained that every proposal to include someone in the EU sanctions list is thoroughly examined in terms of Slovakia’s and the EU’s interests, as well as legal justification and sustainability of the sanctions.

"If these are assessed as insufficient in terms of legal defence before EU courts, such sanctions initiatives are postponed," the ministry explained.

Anna Lukashenko is the wife of Alexander Lukashenko’s middle son, Dmitry. She is the executive producer of the Musical Media Company, which receives state contracts to organise entertainment events.

She previously worked at the BelAZ Trading House, which exports Belarusian dump trucks to Russia and is 45% owned by the Presidential Sports Club, headed by her husband.

At present, Anna Lukashenko remains the only member of the influential Lukashenko family who has not been sanctioned by the EU. Those already on the blacklist include Alexander Lukashenko, his sons Viktor and Dmitry and another daughter-in-law, Liliya.

