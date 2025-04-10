All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Slovakia may have saved Belarusian dictator Lukashenko's daughter-in-law from EU sanctions, says Belarusian media outlet

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 10 April 2025, 18:02
Slovakia may have saved Belarusian dictator Lukashenko's daughter-in-law from EU sanctions, says Belarusian media outlet
Anna Lukashenko. Photo: Belarus Today

Slovakia reportedly blocked an attempt last year to add Anna Lukashenko, the daughter-in-law of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, to the European Union’s sanctions list.

Source: Belarusian outlet Bureau, referencing three unrelated sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The media outlet indicates that Lithuania proposed adding Anna Lukashenko to the EU sanctions list during discussions on new restrictive measures against Belarus in summer 2024.

Advertisement:

However, Slovakia reportedly objected, and Lukashenko’s daughter-in-law was not included in the final list.

Both the Lithuanian and Slovak foreign ministries neither confirmed nor denied this information.

Slovakia’s Foreign Ministry explained that every proposal to include someone in the EU sanctions list is thoroughly examined in terms of Slovakia’s and the EU’s interests, as well as legal justification and sustainability of the sanctions.

Advertisement:

"If these are assessed as insufficient in terms of legal defence before EU courts, such sanctions initiatives are postponed," the ministry explained.

Anna Lukashenko is the wife of Alexander Lukashenko’s middle son, Dmitry. She is the executive producer of the Musical Media Company, which receives state contracts to organise entertainment events.

She previously worked at the BelAZ Trading House, which exports Belarusian dump trucks to Russia and is 45% owned by the Presidential Sports Club, headed by her husband.

At present, Anna Lukashenko remains the only member of the influential Lukashenko family who has not been sanctioned by the EU. Those already on the blacklist include Alexander Lukashenko, his sons Viktor and Dmitry and another daughter-in-law, Liliya.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

SlovakiaLukashenkosanctions
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces have recently liberated about 16 sq km on Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Ukrainian journalist Yurii Makarov taken to hospital after knife attack
Russia strikes energy facilities again, this time in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainians crush Russian assault in country's south, destroy 29 armoured vehicles – video
Serbian President Vučić to attend 9 May parade in Moscow despite EU pressure
UpdatedRussian large-scale attack on Dnipro: 2 adults and 17-year-old girl killed, 30 people injured – photos
All News
Slovakia
Slovak PM expresses willingness for immediate dialogue with Ukraine
Slovak prime minister says Von der Leyen scolded him terribly during last conversation
Russia to increase gas exports to Slovakia bypassing Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
17:14
US votes against UN resolution condemning Russia's war against Ukraine
17:14
US begins to better understand Moscow's arguments on Ukraine, says Russia's Foreign Ministry
16:58
Russian loses over 240 troops as Ukraine's National Guard repels large-scale assault on Pokrovsk front – video
16:46
Czechia announces full independence from Russian oil
16:28
Zelenskyy: Intelligence indicates Russia is gearing up for new attacks on Ukraine's energy sector
16:16
Ukraine welcomes Bundestag's decision not to invite Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to solemn session
15:47
Ukrainian forces have recently liberated about 16 sq km on Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
15:31
Putin's advisor says US and Russia have not agreed on new conversation between Trump and Putin
15:25
Russian sound engineer working for prominent Ukrainian radio station detained for spying for Russia's FSB in Kyiv
14:42
Ukrainian Defence Ministry authorises use of unmanned amphibious platform UNEX UGV
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: