Russian drone hits residential building in Zhytomyr Oblast, killing one person

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Zhytomyr Oblast on the evening of 10 April, hitting an apartment building. One person has been killed and five injured, including a child.

Source: Vitalii Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, an enemy drone struck an apartment building in Zhytomyr district. At least five buildings have been damaged."

Details: Bunechko reported that one person was killed in the attack and five others injured, including a 14-year-old child. The injured have been taken to hospital.

Rescue workers and an investigative team are working at the scene. A warming shelter is being set up in the hromada to provide assistance [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

