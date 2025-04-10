All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian drone hits residential building in Zhytomyr Oblast, killing one person

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 10 April 2025, 20:46
Russian drone hits residential building in Zhytomyr Oblast, killing one person
Screenshot: video of the aftermath of the Russian attack

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Zhytomyr Oblast on the evening of 10 April, hitting an apartment building. One person has been killed and five injured, including a child.

Source: Vitalii Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, an enemy drone struck an apartment building in Zhytomyr district. At least five buildings have been damaged."

Advertisement:

Details: Bunechko reported that one person was killed in the attack and five others injured, including a 14-year-old child. The injured have been taken to hospital.

Rescue workers and an investigative team are working at the scene. A warming shelter is being set up in the hromada to provide assistance [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warattackZhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussian large-scale attack on Dnipro: 2 adults and child killed, 30 people injured – photos
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
​​Ukraine and US make "significant" progress in minerals deal talks – Ukraine's economy minister
Russia seeks US approval to use frozen assets for Boeing aircraft purchase, tied to Ukraine ceasefire
Nearly one in five Slovaks want Russia to win war against Ukraine – poll
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russians destroy Biosphere Corporation warehouses in Dnipro
Ukrainian President's Office emphasises that no one will dictate to Ukraine what size army it should have
New video of Chinese POW interrogation: he wants to go back to China, not Russia
RECENT NEWS
09:08
Russian drone strikes ambulance in Kherson, wounds medic and driver
09:05
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: 17 people injured, houses and cars damaged
08:22
Ukraine's General Staff records 125 combat clashes over past day
08:10
UpdatedRussian large-scale attack on Dnipro: 2 adults and child killed, 30 people injured – photos
07:57
Russian Shahed drone attack agricultural business in Sumy Oblast, causing fire
07:28
Russia loses 1,230 soldiers and 54 armoured combat vehicles over past day
06:42
UK to support Germany supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine – The Telegraph
05:44
Russian attacks cause 260 explosions in Sumy Oblast in 24 hours
03:48
Over 280,000 civilians remain in Donetsk Oblast
02:50
Russians advance near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: