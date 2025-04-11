Russia loses 1,210 soldiers and 15 armoured combat vehicles over past day
Friday, 11 April 2025, 07:34
Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 360 weapons and items of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 930,210 (+1,210) military personnel;
- 10,580 (+1) tanks;
- 22,048 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
- 26,043 (+61) artillery systems;
- 1,360 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,127 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 32,200 (+122) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,145 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 43,679 (+165) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,798 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
