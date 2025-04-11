All Sections
Russians intensify attacks near Pokrovsk, with 53 clashes in past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Stepan HaftkoFriday, 11 April 2025, 08:19
Russians intensify attacks near Pokrovsk, with 53 clashes in past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian military. Photo: General Staff

A total of 148 combat clashes have occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours, with Russian forces most frequently launching assaults on the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Toretsk and Kursk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 11 April

Quote: "Over the past day [10 April], the enemy launched two missile strikes and 106 airstrikes on positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, using three missiles and dropping 165 guided aerial bombs. In addition, about 6,000 attacks were recorded, including 96 with multiple-launch rocket systems, and 2,388 kamikaze drones were deployed."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks near the town of  Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, five Russian assaults were halted near the settlements of Nova Kruhliakivka, Pishchane and in the area of Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted 13 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Nove and Yampolivka, as well as towards Torske, Dronivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka, Katerynivka and Novomykhailivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops repelled eight attacks as the Russians attempted to push towards the village of Hryhorivka and near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

Three combat clashes were recorded on the Kramatorsk front, near the settlements of Bila Hora and Kurdiumivka.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces carried out 22 assaults towards the settlements of Dyliivka, Druzhba and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, 53 assault and offensive operations were repelled. The Russians attacked near the settlements of Romanivka, Oleksandropil, Serhiivka and Kotliarivka and close to the settlements of Kalynove, Sribne, Tarasivka, Sykha Balka, Valentynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka and Bohdanivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the defence forces repelled three attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Bahatyr.

The Huliaipole front saw three Russian assaults near the village of Pryvilne.

There were no combat clashes on the Orikhiv front.

On the Prydniprovsk front, Russian troops twice unsuccessfully attempted to break through Ukrainian positions.

On the Kursk front, 24 combat clashes were recorded. The Russians carried out 45 airstrikes using 62 guided aerial bombs and launched 372 artillery attacks, including 12 with multiple-launch rocket systems.

No signs of Russian assault group formations were observed on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

Russo-Ukrainian warGeneral Staffwar
