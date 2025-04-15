Russia loses 1,180 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded and 68 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 935,160 (+1,180) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,629 (+7) tanks;

tanks; 22,150 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 26,290 (+68) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,364 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,132 (+2) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

335 (+0) helicopters;

32,691 (+147) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,145 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

44,339 (+210) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,801 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

