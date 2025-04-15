Russia loses 1,180 soldiers over past day
Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 07:48
Russia has lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded and 68 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 935,160 (+1,180) military personnel;
- 10,629 (+7) tanks;
- 22,150 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 26,290 (+68) artillery systems;
- 1,364 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,132 (+2) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 32,691 (+147) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,145 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 44,339 (+210) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,801 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
