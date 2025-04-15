All Sections
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts nearly 50 times over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 15 April 2025, 08:17
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts nearly 50 times over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian machine gunner. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 99 combat clashes have occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours, with the fiercest fighting taking place on the Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts, which saw a total of 48 Russian assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 15 April

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled a single Russian assault near the village of Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched 20 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Nove, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Russian troops launched three attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, there were four combat engagements near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and towards Maiske.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces conducted 11 assaults near the settlements of Ozarianivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 Russian assault and offensive attempts near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions seven times near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assaults near the settlements of Stepove, Lobkove and Mali Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attempts to advance.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 17 combat clashes took place. Russian forces launched 56 airstrikes, dropped 89 guided aerial bombs and carried out 436 artillery attacks, including 26 using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of Russian offensive groupings forming.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on Russian forces in manpower and equipment and are actively undermining their offensive capabilities in the rear.

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
