Russians attack Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with six drones: car service station, warehouses and vehicles on fire – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sloviansk. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One person has been injured and a repair shop, warehouse and six cars have caught fire following a Russian drone strike on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Six UAVs attacked the industrial area of the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast: one person was injured. A fire broke out in a repair shop and an adjacent warehouse facility. It took firefighters over three hours to extinguish the blaze, which covered an area of 100 square metres."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sloviansk Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The fire also affected another repair shop and six vehicles, covering a total area of 500 square metres.

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of the Russian attack, a car wash, repair shops, 18 vehicles and 5 industrial facilities were damaged.

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

