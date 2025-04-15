All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with six drones: car service station, warehouses and vehicles on fire – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 15 April 2025, 14:06
Russians attack Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with six drones: car service station, warehouses and vehicles on fire – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sloviansk. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One person has been injured and a repair shop, warehouse and six cars have caught fire following a Russian drone strike on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Six UAVs attacked the industrial area of the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast: one person was injured. A fire broke out in a repair shop and an adjacent warehouse facility. It took firefighters over three hours to extinguish the blaze, which covered an area of 100 square metres."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sloviansk
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The fire also affected another repair shop and six vehicles, covering a total area of 500 square metres.

 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of the Russian attack, a car wash, repair shops, 18 vehicles and 5 industrial facilities were damaged.

 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastfire
Advertisement:
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
Fox News calls Kyiv a "Russian city" during Easter service broadcast
"Sooner or later, life will triumph": Zelenskyy's Easter greetings to Ukrainians
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine reportedly regains control over Dniproenerhiia village in Donetsk Oblast
Russians advance in Donetsk and Kursk oblasts – DeepState
Russia strikes village in Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 and injuring 3 – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
19:54
IT coalition donates equipment worth almost €2 million to Ukraine
19:29
Zelenskyy announces meeting with allies in London on peace deal suggestions
19:04
Trump promises to reveal details of "peace deal" between Russia and Ukraine within three days
19:02
Russian attacks and mine injure three people in Nikopol district
17:59
Ukraine increases imports of civilian drones by more than a third
17:58
Putin admits strike on civilian facility in Sumy, but offers cynical "justification"
17:53
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
17:49
US awaits Ukraine's response to peace proposals on Crimea and NATO – WSJ
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: