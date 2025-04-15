Ukraine strikes Russian missile brigade behind Sumy attack, General Staff reports

The image reads: The permanent deployment site of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian army in Kursk Oblast was hit. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces have struck the permanent deployment site of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian army in Kursk Oblast. This brigade had launched a missile strike on the city of Sumy on Palm Sunday 13 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine, in coordination with other defence units, carried out strikes on several targets in Kursk Oblast linked to war criminals involved in the missile attack on Sumy on 13 April 2025, as well as other war crimes against the people of Ukraine.

Specifically, the permanent deployment site of the Russian 448th missile brigade was hit, with secondary detonations of ammunition confirmed. The results of the strike are currently being assessed.

Every Russian military unit, subdivision and serviceman involved in attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilians will be identified and inevitably face retribution.

Targeted and systematic combat operations against critical military facilities of Russian troops will continue until Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine is brought to an end."

Background:

On 13 April, Russian forces launched two strikes on the centre of Sumy with a two-minute interval, reportedly using an Iskander-M missile with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead. The missile travels at a speed of over two kilometres per second. It was the second ballistic missile strike during the morning attacks on Sumy that caused a large number of fatalities and injuries.

The latest data shows that the Russian attack on Sumy on 13 April killed 35 people and injured 117, including 15 children.

