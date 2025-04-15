NATO chief visits Odesa with Zelenskyy, pledges continued support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has reported that he visited the Ukrainian city of Odesa together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Rutte on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte emphasised NATO's unwavering support and pledged continued assistance to Ukraine.

"Ukraine's people have endured so much – not least Russia's Palm Sunday attack on Sumy. NATO support is unwavering. We will continue to help Ukraine so it can defend today and deter future aggression, ensuring a just and lasting peace," Rutte tweeted.

Разом із Генеральним секретарем НАТО Марком Рютте відвідали шпиталь, у якому українські захисники й захисниці відновлюються після поранень.



Поспілкувалися з воїнами. Відзначив захисників державними нагородами. Дякую хлопцям за силу, за витримку, за захист наших людей.… pic.twitter.com/zUv2nsl4pR — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 15, 2025

For his part, Zelenskyy wrote on X that he and Rutte had visited a hospital where Ukrainian soldiers are recovering from their wounds. He also shared a video of the visit.

"We spoke with our warriors. I presented state awards to our defenders. I am grateful to our guys for their strength, resilience, and for protecting our people," he tweeted.

Background:

On 4 April, following a NATO ministerial meeting, Rutte stated that the Alliance's position on Ukraine's NATO membership remained unchanged, regardless of any political rhetoric.

That same day, Russian Presidential Envoy for International Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev, who was visiting Washington, claimed that the Trump administration understood Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's stance that Ukraine's accession to NATO is impossible.

