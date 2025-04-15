Kursk Oblast: the first time in Ukraine's history. Photo: Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces on Facebook

The media team of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces has unveiled a documentary about the work of the military commandant's office in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Ukrainian soldiers are rescuing civilians... in Russia's Kursk Oblast. The military commandant's office on the territory of the Russian Federation helps residents of frontline villages attacked by their own state.

The film presents events without embellishment or fiction – only facts, real faces, voices, and the unvarnished truth."

Details: Ukrainian forces emphasise that the film contains testimonies that should be brought to the attention of the international community.

