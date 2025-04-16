All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Most Patriot systems promised to Ukraine have been delivered, says NATO chief

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 01:19
Most Patriot systems promised to Ukraine have been delivered, says NATO chief
Mark Rutte. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that most of the seven Patriot air defence systems that the allies promised Ukraine at the Washington summit have already been delivered or will arrive in the near future.

Source: Rutte in an interview with the We Ukraine TV channel  

Details: Rutte acknowledged that while the delivery process is not always immediate, NATO member states generally follow through on their commitments.

Advertisement:

He noted that, in most cases, the time lag between pledges and actual deliveries has been minimal. He referred specifically to the June 2024 NATO summit in Washington, where seven Patriot systems were pledged to Ukraine. Although some time had passed, Rutte confirmed that most of these systems had already been delivered or were due to arrive shortly

Rutte emphasised that Ukraine needed more air defence systems, as each additional system saves lives.

The NATO chief stated that Ukraine needed more air defence systems, noting that each launcher meant lives saved. He recalled the recent tragedy in Sumy, where over 30 people had been killed by Russian missiles, as further proof of how critically important it was to have such systems in place.

Advertisement:

Rutte also said that NATO was coordinating efforts with both member states and partner countries, including Switzerland, Bosnia, Argentina and Georgia.

At the same time, the NATO chief explained that he avoids publicly criticising allies over the pace of aid delivery, preferring to raise concerns behind closed doors.

He emphasised that speaking too openly could be counterproductive, as it might be seen as criticism of an ally or a non-NATO country for being too slow. Rutte explained that if he thought someone was acting too slowly, he would discuss it privately over the phone rather than publicly, since doing so in front of the cameras would not be the right approach.

Background:

  • During a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Odesa on 15 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his call that Ukraine should receive Patriot air defence systems, stressing that this depended on the political will of the allies. He noted that Ukraine is ready to take "any steps" to strengthen its air defence.
  • On 14 April, Zelenskyy indicated Kyiv's readiness to purchase ten Patriot air defence systems from the US for US$15 billion, adding that European partners were prepared to assist with financing.
  • Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, commenting on Ukraine's proposal to purchase Patriot air defence systems to protect the sky, hinted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had "started a war".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

aid for Ukraineair defenceNATO
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
aid for Ukraine
US lawmakers introduce bill on support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia – Reuters
Canadian Liberal Party promises to continue supporting Ukraine after elections
Ukraine receives nearly US$1bn from UK via frozen Russian assets – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: