NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that most of the seven Patriot air defence systems that the allies promised Ukraine at the Washington summit have already been delivered or will arrive in the near future.

Source: Rutte in an interview with the We Ukraine TV channel

Details: Rutte acknowledged that while the delivery process is not always immediate, NATO member states generally follow through on their commitments.

He noted that, in most cases, the time lag between pledges and actual deliveries has been minimal. He referred specifically to the June 2024 NATO summit in Washington, where seven Patriot systems were pledged to Ukraine. Although some time had passed, Rutte confirmed that most of these systems had already been delivered or were due to arrive shortly

Rutte emphasised that Ukraine needed more air defence systems, as each additional system saves lives.

The NATO chief stated that Ukraine needed more air defence systems, noting that each launcher meant lives saved. He recalled the recent tragedy in Sumy, where over 30 people had been killed by Russian missiles, as further proof of how critically important it was to have such systems in place.

Rutte also said that NATO was coordinating efforts with both member states and partner countries, including Switzerland, Bosnia, Argentina and Georgia.

At the same time, the NATO chief explained that he avoids publicly criticising allies over the pace of aid delivery, preferring to raise concerns behind closed doors.

He emphasised that speaking too openly could be counterproductive, as it might be seen as criticism of an ally or a non-NATO country for being too slow. Rutte explained that if he thought someone was acting too slowly, he would discuss it privately over the phone rather than publicly, since doing so in front of the cameras would not be the right approach.

Background:

During a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Odesa on 15 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his call that Ukraine should receive Patriot air defence systems, stressing that this depended on the political will of the allies. He noted that Ukraine is ready to take "any steps" to strengthen its air defence.

On 14 April, Zelenskyy indicated Kyiv's readiness to purchase ten Patriot air defence systems from the US for US$15 billion, adding that European partners were prepared to assist with financing.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, commenting on Ukraine's proposal to purchase Patriot air defence systems to protect the sky, hinted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had "started a war".

