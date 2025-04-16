People injured in large-scale Russian drone attack on Odesa – photo

A large-scale Russian drone strike on Odesa during the night of 15–16 April has left three people injured and caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The strike has caused damage to civilian infrastructure, particularly sparking a fire in a residential building. Information on casualties is being gathered."

Details: Later, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov reported that the Russian drones had damaged civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and warehouse facilities.

Destroyed building Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: At 05:25, the State Emergency Service reported that, based on early reports, three people had been injured.

