All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

People injured in large-scale Russian drone attack on Odesa – photo

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 02:41
People injured in large-scale Russian drone attack on Odesa – photo
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Hennadii Trukhanov

A large-scale Russian drone strike on Odesa during the night of 15–16 April has left three people injured and caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The strike has caused damage to civilian infrastructure, particularly sparking a fire in a residential building. Information on casualties is being gathered."

Advertisement:

Details: Later, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov reported that the Russian drones had damaged civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and warehouse facilities.

Фото: ДСНС
Destroyed building
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: At 05:25, the State Emergency Service reported that, based on early reports, three people had been injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:

drones
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
drones
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: damage reported to business premises, houses, cars and power lines – photos
Two settlements in Poltava Oblast without electricity due to falling drone debris
Kremlin-linked outlet posts and deletes footage of drone strike coordinated from Moscow – photos
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: