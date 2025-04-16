All Sections
Russians begin using Shahed drones with toxic substances, says Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 16 April 2025, 15:24
Shahed UAV. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russians have started using Shahed-type attack UAVs equipped with toxic substances to strike Ukraine.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) on Telegram

Quote: "The Center has verified this information with intelligence services and Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. One of the UAVs was found to contain a capsule with a concentrated chemical warfare agent known as CS (an irritant). This is a highly toxic compound with irritant effects."

Details: The CCD noted that these Russian UAVs may scatter capsules containing the toxic substance to harm people.

However, reports claiming that the drones’ bodies are coated with poisonous substances have not been confirmed.

Shahed droneRusso-Ukrainian war
