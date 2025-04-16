Russians begin using Shahed drones with toxic substances, says Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation

Russians have started using Shahed-type attack UAVs equipped with toxic substances to strike Ukraine.

Quote: "The Center has verified this information with intelligence services and Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. One of the UAVs was found to contain a capsule with a concentrated chemical warfare agent known as CS (an irritant). This is a highly toxic compound with irritant effects."

Details: The CCD noted that these Russian UAVs may scatter capsules containing the toxic substance to harm people.

However, reports claiming that the drones’ bodies are coated with poisonous substances have not been confirmed.

