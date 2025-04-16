Russia has violated energy ceasefire over 30 times since 25 March, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports

Russian forces have carried out more than 30 strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure despite the declared energy ceasefire in effect since 25 March, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi has stated.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Tykhyi’s remarks during a briefing on 16 April

Quote: "Since the start of this energy ceasefire, Russia has violated [it] – specifically regarding energy facilities – more than 30 times. We are submitting detailed evidence of all these violations and regularly forwarding them to the capitals of partner states and the headquarters of international organisations."

Details: Tykhyi noted that three violations of the agreement were recorded in the past 24 hours alone: transformers were damaged in Mykolaiv Oblast and on the outskirts of the city of Kherson due to Russian attacks, and a power line was hit in Poltava Oblast.

Tykhyi also emphasised that Ukraine is consistently providing information about these attacks to international partners, including the United States.

Background: On 24 March, Russian and American delegations concluded negotiations in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, regarding the end of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to Russian propagandists, the meeting between Russia and the United States lasted 12 hours with breaks.

