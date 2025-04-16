Russians attack Donetsk Oblast: 3 injured

Russian forces attacked the village of Zarichne in the Lyman hromada and the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast on 16 April, injuring two women and one man. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Suspilne Donbas, the branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "At 10:30, Russian troops attacked the village of Zarichne in the Lyman hromada. As a result, a 71-year-old local woman sustained blast and traumatic brain injuries as well as shrapnel wounds.

At 13:15, Russian forces launched a repeat attack on the village, injuring a 61-year-old man, who suffered a blast injury, shrapnel wounds, bruising and a contusion. He was taken to hospital. The type of weapon used is being determined."

Details: At 14:40, Russian troops struck the town of Lyman with a UAV, likely a Molniya-2.

A 70-year-old woman was wounded when a house was hit.

Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding war crimes.

