Zelenskyy: Ukraine will do everything to ensure decisions on security contingent are enforced swiftly

Ukraine will do everything to make sure political decisions regarding a security contingent are implemented as quickly as possible, "precisely when the time comes".

Quote: "There has just been a report by Minister of Defence Umierov on communication and joint work with our partners in Europe: new support packages will be coming, we are also preparing new security architecture – all the specific details of how a partner security contingent in Ukraine can function.

On our part, we will do everything to ensure that political decisions – regarding the contingent – are implemented as swiftly as possible, precisely when the time comes."

Details: In addition, the Ukrainian side discussed the next few weeks with diplomats on Wednesday 16 April: possible meetings in Ukraine or Europe, cooperation with the US and relations with other countries.

Zelenskyy also reported that there are "good results from the Ukrainian government team working with the American side on the economic partnership agreement".

"The basic legal aspects are almost finalised, and further, if everything moves just as swiftly and constructively, the deal will yield economic results for both our countries: Ukraine and the United States," he added.

