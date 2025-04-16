All Sections
Several fires break out in Dnipro due to UAV attack: 2 people killed, 16 injured

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 16 April 2025, 23:39
Several fires break out in Dnipro due to UAV attack: 2 people killed, 16 injured
Explosion. Photo: social media

Russian forces conducted a drone attack on the city of Dnipro on the evening of 16 April. Two people have been killed and another 16 injured, including children.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Quote: "Several fires broke out in Dnipro due to the UAV attack. 

Residential buildings have been damaged. Early reports indicate that two children have been injured. All information is being confirmed."

Details: Later, Lysak added that houses, educational and cultural institutions as well as cars were damaged in the city.

Updated: It was later reported that the Russians had killed a young woman in Dnipro. Another seven people were reported injured. 

Among the injured was a nine-month-old girl in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, Filatov reported that one of the strikes had occurred near the city council’s offices.

Lysak added that three people injured in the drone attack on Dnipro had been hospitalised. They are young men aged 16, 18 and 20 in a moderate condition.

At 23:57, Lysak reported that an elderly woman had also been killed in the city. The number of injured has risen to 16, including three children. Besides the nine-month-old girl, there are two boys, aged six and 11. They are in a stable condition.

Five people have been taken to hospital and are receiving medical treatment.

