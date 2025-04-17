Russia loses 1,230 soldiers and 54 armoured combat vehicles over past day
Thursday, 17 April 2025, 07:28
Russia has lost 1,230 soldiers killed and wounded, 65 artillery systems and 54 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 937,440 (+1,230) military personnel;
- 10,654 (+16) tanks;
- 22,217 (+54) armoured combat vehicles;
- 26,442 (+65) artillery systems;
- 1,366 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,135 (+3) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 32,925 (+88) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,145 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 44,642 (+170) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,807 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!