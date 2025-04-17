Czechia becomes fully independent of Russian oil for first time in history

MERO CEO Jaroslav Pantůček, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Czech Finance Minister Zbyněk Stanjura at a press conference dedicated to the completion of the TAL-PLUS pipeline project. Photo: ČTK

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has announced that, for the first time in its history, Czechia has become fully independent of Russian oil supplies.

Source: Czech news agency ČTK, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Fiala: "We have taken another step towards our energy independence."

Details: Prime Minister Fiala confirmed that Czechia achieved this milestone after the completion of modernisation works on the TAL oil pipeline, which brings oil from the west.

He reported that the first increased volumes of oil via this pipeline had already arrived at the central oil depot in Czechia.

The country is now capable of transferring up to 8 million tonnes of crude oil annually through western pipelines, fully covering the consumption of Czech oil refineries.

Background:

In January, Fiala stated that the country was prepared to fully transition to oil supplies via the western TAL and IKL pipelines in case of a shortage of Russian oil from the Druzhba pipeline.

He had previously mentioned that Czechia would rid itself of dependence on Russian oil no later than mid-2025.

