Russia strikes energy facilities again, this time in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russian forces have launched a drone attack on an energy facility belonging to DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: press service for DTEK

Quote: "This morning, a DTEK production site was damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as a result of a drone attack."

Advertisement:

Details: The attack caused significant destruction to buildings and equipment, although no employees were injured.

Background:

On the night of 14-15 March, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on energy facilities belonging to DTEK in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, leaving some residents without electricity.

Russian forces have carried out more than 30 strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure despite the declared energy ceasefire in effect since 25 March, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stated.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!