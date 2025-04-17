Ukrainian forces have recently liberated about 16 sq km on Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says

Ukrainian forces have liberated about 16 square kilometres of land near the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne and Shevchenko in recent weeks, as reported by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy has not changed its plans to drive Ukrainian Armed Forces units beyond the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and reach the administrative borders of these regions. However, the enemy's plan remains unfulfilled.

We are continuing our defensive operations while also conducting counteroffensive actions, and we have seen some success. Over the past few weeks, we have liberated around 16 square kilometres of territory near Udachne, Kotlyne and Shevchenko.

I thank the Ukrainian soldiers for their courage, resilience and professionalism."

Details: Syrskyi noted that, over the course of three days, he had engaged with Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk Operational Tactical Group and visited nearly all of the brigades within this grouping, which has been bearing the brunt of the Russian spring offensive.

Every day, Ukrainian troops repel around 30 Russian assaults, inflicting significant losses on Russian forces along the Pokrovsk front.

It is noted that Syrskyi also heard a report from the commander of the Donetsk Operational Tactical Group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, and interacted with brigade commanders at their command posts.

