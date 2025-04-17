Zelenskyy: Intelligence indicates Russia is gearing up for new attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cautioned that the aggressor state of Russia is preparing to launch new attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with power engineers; a video posted on Zelenskyy's social media accounts

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine had managed to get through this winter without blackouts.

"It has been difficult; there have been many threats, outages, and losses. But Ukraine has preserved its energy system – unified and functioning. And this is an extremely important achievement of our people – of the people themselves," he stressed.

This certainly does not mean that the threat is no longer present, he added.

Quote: "We know what Russia is preparing for. We have data from our special services, from our intelligence. Now – both ahead of Easter and after it – new Russian strikes are possible. We will continue defending our country, our energy sector."

