Zelenskyy: Intelligence indicates Russia is gearing up for new attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 17 April 2025, 16:28
Zelenskyy: Intelligence indicates Russia is gearing up for new attacks on Ukraine's energy sector
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cautioned that the aggressor state of Russia is preparing to launch new attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with power engineers; a video posted on Zelenskyy's social media accounts

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine had managed to get through this winter without blackouts.

"It has been difficult; there have been many threats, outages, and losses. But Ukraine has preserved its energy system – unified and functioning. And this is an extremely important achievement of our people – of the people themselves," he stressed.

This certainly does not mean that the threat is no longer present, he added.

Quote: "We know what Russia is preparing for. We have data from our special services, from our intelligence. Now – both ahead of Easter and after it – new Russian strikes are possible. We will continue defending our country, our energy sector."

