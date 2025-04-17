All Sections
Pro-Ukrainian Republican congressman arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – video

Oleh PavliukThursday, 17 April 2025, 20:42
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives and co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, has arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said he and Fitzpatrick had discussed "efforts to establish a dignified and lasting peace, the US proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire, and security guarantees for Ukraine".

Quote: "Brian Fitzpatrick has planned a trip to the front lines to meet with our warriors. This is deeply appreciated. Thank you for your support."

More details: Fitzpatrick himself had not mentioned a visit to Ukraine and had not announced such plans in recent days. In a video shared by Zelenskyy’s press service, the congressman said he visited Kyiv after travelling to Türkiye and Poland.

Background:

  • Last month, Fitzpatrick and his colleagues introduced a bipartisan resolution reaffirming the United States’ stance of non-recognition of Russia’s claims to the sovereign Ukrainian territories it has occupied.
  • He was also one of the few Republican congressmen who publicly backed Zelenskyy after Donald Trump called him a "dictator without elections".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

