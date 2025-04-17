All Sections
Russians drops aerial bomb on apartment block in Kupiansk, injuring elderly woman – video, photos

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 17 April 2025, 20:53
Russians drops aerial bomb on apartment block in Kupiansk, injuring elderly woman – video, photos
PHOTO: KHARKIV OBLAST PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

Russian forces have carried out an airstrike on a nine-storey residential building in the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 72-year-old woman.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, at around 16:35 on 17 April, the Russian Armed Forces once again launched an airstrike on the city of Kupiansk. The strike hit a nine-storey apartment building. At least 10 other nearby multi-storey buildings in the residential area were also damaged by the blast."

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The Prosecutor’s Office said a 72-year-old woman was injured. Information on other potential casualties is being established.

Early reports indicate the Russians used an ODAB-1500 fuel-air explosive bomb in the attack.

The Prosecutor’s Office has also released a video showing the moment of impact.

Kharkiv Oblastattack
