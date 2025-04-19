All Sections
Civilian infrastructure damaged in Russian Shahed drone attack on Zaporizhzhia

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 19 April 2025, 03:57
Explosion. Stock photo: social media

The Russians conducted a Shahed drone attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 18-19 April, causing a fire.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with Shahed drones. A fire broke out. Emergency services are working at the scene."

Details: Information regarding the scale of the destruction and any casualties is being confirmed.

Updated: At 07:22, Fedorov reported that a fire had broken out on the premises of a motor transport business as a result of the Russian attack. Firefighters are working at the scene and continue to deal with the aftermath.

Another strike hit the village of Mahdalynivka in the Zaporizhzhia district. Several houses, a garage and a car were damaged due to the explosion and fragment scattering. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

