All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump administration not discussing new aid package for Ukraine – NYT

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 19 April 2025, 05:52
Trump administration not discussing new aid package for Ukraine – NYT
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

There are virtually no serious discussions in the White House or Congress regarding continued support for Ukraine, despite the expiry of the previous aid package approved during President Joe Biden's administration.

Source: The New York Times

Details: According to Ukraine's supporters in the US Congress, although the current military and financial support for Ukraine – approved during the final months of Joe Biden's presidency – is nearing its end, there are practically no serious discussions in the White House or on Capitol Hill about a new aid package.

Advertisement:

Quote: "European officials say they have not even received assurances that the United States will continue its extensive intelligence sharing for Ukraine, which has been key to its ability to target Russian troops and infrastructure."

Details: The New York Times also noted that these days, when the White House discusses its relationship with Ukraine, it tends to focus more on what the US is receiving rather than what it intends to offer.

Following events in the Oval Office, the US and Ukraine are reviewing the agreement on American investments and access to Ukrainian mineral resources.

Advertisement:

One such example is the agreement on access to Ukraine's strategic natural resources which is currently being actively considered. It has taken almost six weeks to rewrite the document, which was never signed at the time.

Quote: "The deal Mr. Trump really covets is one with Russia. But getting there requires getting past Ukraine – either by declaring a cease-fire, or just setting the problem aside."

Background: 

  • The United States presented its own proposals to its European allies for a "peace deal" between Russia and Ukraine, which, in particular, envisage easing sanctions against Russia should a lasting ceasefire take place.
  • On 18 April, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Trump would abandon efforts to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine if there were no clear signs that it could be achieved.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

aid for UkraineUSA
Advertisement:
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
Half of Ukraine's EU accession clusters already screened, says bloc
Language ombudsman: Ukrainian language revives despite linguicide in occupied territories
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal
Nine people killed and 42 injured in Russian drone attack on bus in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
All News
aid for Ukraine
World Bank to provide US$84m in aid to Ukraine
Ukraine to receive US$3bn in loan funds from Japan
ISW: Kremlin trying to push Europe to withdraw from helping Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:58
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
20:29
Russian strike on bus in Marhanets: number of casualties rises to 54
20:13
Russian Shahed UAV factory attacked by Ukraine's newest drones – UP source
20:11
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London "valuable"
19:59
Ukraine's General Staff confirms drone attack on strike UAVs factory in Russia's Tatarstan
19:29
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration
19:13
Polish foreign minister and his US counterpart discuss Ukraine talks and pressure on Russia
19:12
Trump criticises Zelenskyy's position on Crimea, says Ukraine lost it "years ago"
18:46
Denmark to allocate over €40 million for ammunition for Ukraine
18:32
Rubio says US has "done its best" for Ukraine peace and now understands Russia "better"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: