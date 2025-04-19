Trump administration not discussing new aid package for Ukraine – NYT

There are virtually no serious discussions in the White House or Congress regarding continued support for Ukraine, despite the expiry of the previous aid package approved during President Joe Biden's administration.

Source: The New York Times

Details: According to Ukraine's supporters in the US Congress, although the current military and financial support for Ukraine – approved during the final months of Joe Biden's presidency – is nearing its end, there are practically no serious discussions in the White House or on Capitol Hill about a new aid package.

Quote: "European officials say they have not even received assurances that the United States will continue its extensive intelligence sharing for Ukraine, which has been key to its ability to target Russian troops and infrastructure."

Details: The New York Times also noted that these days, when the White House discusses its relationship with Ukraine, it tends to focus more on what the US is receiving rather than what it intends to offer.

Following events in the Oval Office, the US and Ukraine are reviewing the agreement on American investments and access to Ukrainian mineral resources.

One such example is the agreement on access to Ukraine's strategic natural resources which is currently being actively considered. It has taken almost six weeks to rewrite the document, which was never signed at the time.

Quote: "The deal Mr. Trump really covets is one with Russia. But getting there requires getting past Ukraine – either by declaring a cease-fire, or just setting the problem aside."

Background:

The United States presented its own proposals to its European allies for a "peace deal" between Russia and Ukraine, which, in particular, envisage easing sanctions against Russia should a lasting ceasefire take place.

On 18 April, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Trump would abandon efforts to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine if there were no clear signs that it could be achieved.

