Child wounded in Russian 17 April attack on Kherson dies
Saturday, 19 April 2025, 08:46
A child who sustained injuries in the Russian attack on the central district of Kherson on 17 April has died.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: A 16-year-old boy who was seriously injured died in hospital.
Advertisement:
In total, nine people were injured over the course of 18 April as a result of Russian aggression.
The Russians bombarded residential areas of the settlements in Kherson Oblast, damaging three high-rise buildings and five houses. The attacks also damaged a granary, agricultural machinery and cars.
Background: On the morning of 17 April, the Russians struck the central district of Kherson, injuring five people and killing a man.
Advertisement:
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!