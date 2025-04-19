All Sections
Child wounded in Russian 17 April attack on Kherson dies

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 19 April 2025, 08:46
Entrance sign in Kherson. Photo: Getty Images

A child who sustained injuries in the Russian attack on the central district of Kherson on 17 April has died.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 16-year-old boy who was seriously injured died in hospital.

In total, nine people were injured over the course of 18 April as a result of Russian aggression.

The Russians bombarded residential areas of the settlements in Kherson Oblast, damaging three high-rise buildings and five houses. The attacks also damaged a granary, agricultural machinery and cars.

Background: On the morning of 17 April, the Russians struck the central district of Kherson, injuring five people and killing a man.

