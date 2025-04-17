Russian aircraft strike on Kherson city centre: 5 injured, including child, 1 killed

A Russian aircraft strike hit the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson city at around 10:30 on 17 April, injuring five people, including a 15-year-old child. One man was killed.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 15-year-old child sustained severe injuries – mine-blast and open traumatic brain injuries. Doctors are currently trying to save the child’s life."

Details: Mrochko stated that an unidentified man died in Kherson as a result of the Russian attack, having sustained fatal injuries.

Mrochko also reported that two men, aged 28 and 59, were wounded in the airstrike and sought medical assistance.

Later, Mrochko added on Telegram that two more men, aged 56 and 63, were reported injured.

Background:

On the morning of 16 April, Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson using aircraft and artillery, killing one man and injuring nine people, including a 15-year-old teenager.

Later, Mrochko along with rescue workers, arrived at the scene of the strike, only to come under further Russian artillery fire.

On the morning of 17 April, a Russian drone struck an ambulance in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district, injuring a 65-year-old paramedic and a 61-year-old driver.

